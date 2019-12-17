Crue: Smart To Buy Masters

Taylor Swift could learn from Motley Crue. She's waging a public battle over control of her masters. Crue bought theirs, for a whopping 10 million dollars. By the time they're done counting the cash from this tour and their Netflix movie they will come out way ahead. They have their manager to thank for that.

I don't know what more amazing, that their manager managed to talk them into spending 10 million dollrs to have the rights to their own songs, or that they actually listened to him and did it.