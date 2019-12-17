Crue: Smart To Buy Masters

Able to cash in on movie and tour

December 17, 2019
Bill Louis
crue

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Music

Taylor Swift could learn from Motley Crue. She's waging a public battle over control of her masters. Crue bought theirs, for a whopping 10 million dollars. By the time they're done counting the cash from this tour and their Netflix movie they will come out way ahead. They have their manager to thank for that.

Full story HERE

I don't know what more amazing, that their manager managed to talk them into spending 10 million dollrs to have the rights to their own songs, or that they actually listened to him and did it.

Tags: 
Mötley Crüe
Taylor Swift

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes