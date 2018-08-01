Don't Miss Mr. Classic's Farewell Show

Last week was Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell, this week it's goodbye Mr. Classic. You don't want to miss the finale to over 30 years of doing the Saturday Night Live House Party. He's been like one of the family every Saturday night, but all good things must come to an end. His decision to hang up the headphones was as difficult for him as it was for us to hear the news. He's got big plans that necessitates him leaving Ohio. That leaves this Saturday night to have one more barn burning 5 hours of requests done as only Mr. Classic can. Please join all of us at NCX in wishing him well in his future plans that he'll be telling you about in a blog that will be posted on Saturday.