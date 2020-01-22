Peart Memorial In Lakeside Park?

Those idyllic days at Lakeside Park may last forever if fans and family of the late Neil Peart have their way. A petition drive is underway to build a permanent memorial in St. Catharines, Ontario the home town of the great Rush drummer, and the home of Lakeside Park.

The Caress Of Steel track Lakeside Park, which was written by Peart, is a beautiful tribute to a special place. Certainly, it's a prime location for Rush fans to remember a spcial talent.