Peart Memorial In Lakeside Park?

Family and fans are leading the memorial drive

January 22, 2020
Bill Louis
neil

Jesse Grant / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Those idyllic days at Lakeside Park may last forever if fans and family of the late Neil Peart have their way. A petition drive is underway to build a permanent memorial in St. Catharines, Ontario the home town of the great Rush drummer, and the home of Lakeside Park.

Full story HERE

The Caress Of Steel track Lakeside Park, which was written by Peart, is a beautiful tribute to a special place. Certainly, it's a prime location for Rush fans to remember a spcial talent.

Tags: 
Neil Peart
Rush
lakeside park

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes