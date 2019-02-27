Neil Young Added To "Woodstock" Movie Redo

Neil Young played Woodstock but wasn't in the movie, now he is. You saw Crosby, Stills, & Nash in the original movie, but Neil never allowed his performance to be released. The 50th anniversary edition of the iconic movie will have Neil in it as he joined his other bandmates on stage midset, along with some classic performances from Janis Joplin.

Bill Gerber, who most recently produced the highly acclaimed remake of "A Star Is Born" is producing this project. Kind of like "A Star Is Reborn".