Neil Young Marries Daryl Hannah

They are now officially hitched as Neil Young and actress Daryl Hannah exchanged vows. According to friends they tied the knot on July 27th on his yacht which was docked in Washington state. Young, 57, has two kids with his wife of 36 years, Pegi. In addition he a child with his first wife, actress Carrie Snodgrass. Hannah, 57, never married despite a long public relationship with Jackson Browne.

Neils' bandmate, David Crosby, who once called Hannah a "purely poisonous predator" was not reported to be in attendance at the ceremony.