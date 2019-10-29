New Ozzy Album In January

Written and recorded while in recovery

October 29, 2019
Bill Louis
Ozzy Osbourne

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Categories: 
Music

Sharon said it, so it must be true. Expect a new album from her husband Ozzy Osbourne in January. It will be interesting to see how his music will be affected by the variety of illnesses he was fighting off while creating it, if at  all.

Full story HERE

It sounds like Ozzy was having a tought time leaving the music behind him while he recovered, Well, a new album usuallly gets followed up by a massive tour, so he should be back in his element in no time. Here's hoping he's healthy enough to fight the rigors of the road. 

Tags: 
Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes