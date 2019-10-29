New Ozzy Album In January

Sharon said it, so it must be true. Expect a new album from her husband Ozzy Osbourne in January. It will be interesting to see how his music will be affected by the variety of illnesses he was fighting off while creating it, if at all.

It sounds like Ozzy was having a tought time leaving the music behind him while he recovered, Well, a new album usuallly gets followed up by a massive tour, so he should be back in his element in no time. Here's hoping he's healthy enough to fight the rigors of the road.