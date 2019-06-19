Perry Demos To Be Released

Steve Perry paid $1,500 to record some demos in a guys garage, and now some 25 years later they will be released. The Journey ex-frontman had sued to prevent the release of the songs recorded in Phil Brown's garage then did nothing with them. That lawsuit has been thrown out of court, but it still may be a while before the songs get cleared for release.

Perry claims the tracks were low quality and never intended for release. If that were legitimate criteria, then we would never have any of the bonus tracks on boxed sets and anniversary special editions.