Tom Petty Salad Dressing Nixed

It's round 2 of a fight destined to go the limit, as Dana Petty, Tom's widow, is going to court to prevent his daughters from using his name and image. They've been in court before, and seemingly will spend lots of time there in the future. This round involves the daughters wanting to sell Tom Petty salad dressing, which Dana claims would amount to a "sell out" that Tom would never have approved.

Is she an evil stepmother? Are they spoiled kids without other means of support? The lawyers sure don't care, they're piling up billable hours every time these ladies square off.