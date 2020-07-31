Last Call Is Now At 10PM In Ohio

At least getting home will be easier, as the Ohio Liquor Control Board has enacted new guidelines for bars that says alcohol sales are to be cut off at 10pm, and drinks must be finished by 11pm. Lingering at bars is believed to be a major cause of the spread of Covid-19 so this temporary measure is being tested to stop the spread.

Expect a lot of people to be sounding like George Thorogood when the clock on the wall says 9:55pm. You know, "One Bourbon, One Scotch, and One Beer"