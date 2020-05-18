Ohio's Rules For Golf, Tennis, Baseball, & Softball

Let the games begin ... carefully!

The State of Ohio has released guidelines for some of the favorite outdoor activities that people participate in during summer months.

Like everything else right now, people are being asked to pay attention to the new ways of doing things.

Here are some examples of the guidelines.

For tennis - it asks that players use their own ball and not to touch it when they are picking it up.

For baseball and softball - it asks players to adhere to strict rules of no spitting, no handshakes or high fives.

For golf - no touching the flag stick.

You can see the full list here.

No spitting in baseball? Some of these guidelines will take longer to get used to than others.