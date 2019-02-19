Docs: 6 Weeks Of Rest For Ozzy

This "No More Tours" thing is living up to its' name. Once again Ozzy Obsbourne was forced to cancel legs of the tour that was to put him on stages in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. His recent bout with pneumonia has doctors denying him any performance or travel for at least 6 weeks. This might be the time for Sharon to have a conversation with him that might just keep him alive.

This is some real serious stuff. He's going to have to take a look in the mirror and honestly evaluate at his future. This tours' name is turning into a self fulfilling prophesy.