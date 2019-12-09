Ozzy Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear
$25K Offered for return of irreplaceable gear
December 9, 2019
Randy Rhoads' first electric guitar was stolen, along with a trove of other memorabilia from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollwood, California. The school is run by the Rhoads family and doubles as a museum of memoribilia belonging to Randy.
Full story HERE
Ozzy is offering a $25,000 reward which at first sounds like a lot of money. But with the prices people are paying for famous guitars, especially from collectors that trade in the dark market, 25 grand is pocket change.