Ozzy Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

$25K Offered for return of irreplaceable gear

December 9, 2019
Bill Louis
randy

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Music

Randy Rhoads' first electric guitar was stolen, along with a trove of other memorabilia from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollwood, California. The school is run by the Rhoads family and doubles as a museum of memoribilia belonging to Randy. 

Full story HERE

Ozzy is offering a $25,000 reward which at first sounds like a lot of money. But with the prices people are paying for famous guitars, especially from collectors that trade in the dark market, 25 grand is pocket change.

 

Tags: 
randy rhoads
Ozzy Osbourne

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes