Ozzy And Elton Collaborate

First time together since 2011 movie

January 7, 2020
Bill Louis
The "Rocketman" joins forces with "The Prince Of Darkness". That kind of sounds like a new superhero movie. To fans of Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne they are superheroic indeed, and they're working together again. Sharon spilled the beans on her talk show.

Full story HERE

Now the question is if the song is on the new album or from a movie project. Just say no to "gnomes"!

