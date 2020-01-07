Ozzy And Elton Collaborate

The "Rocketman" joins forces with "The Prince Of Darkness". That kind of sounds like a new superhero movie. To fans of Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne they are superheroic indeed, and they're working together again. Sharon spilled the beans on her talk show.

“There is new music and it's great. He's got his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton [John>. There is so much good stuff.” - @MrsSOsbourne spills on @ozzyosbourne's new music and ‘song with @eltonofficial. pic.twitter.com/GoK725mkhJ — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 6, 2020

Now the question is if the song is on the new album or from a movie project. Just say no to "gnomes"!