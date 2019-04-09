Metal Rods Down Ozzy

Ozzy feels terrible, which these days is not uncommon. According to his wife Sharon, Ozzy feels bad for having to cancel the rest of his tour, but had no choice after a late night fall dislodged the metal rods that were implanted in him in 2003. The ATV accident that caused the need for the hardware left him in a coma for 8 days. He claims to feel fine right now, just not well enough to perform. Sharon tells the story below.

Video of The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Tears Up Over Ozzy&#039;s New Health Struggles; &#039;He just feels terrible&#039;

Ozzy has said time and again that this is not his farewell tour, but at some point his health has to be the deciding factor.