A hand infection has done what a ton of drugs and alcohol couldn't, knock Ozzy Osbourne off stage. At first he canceled a few shows but now the rest of the tour until he can beat multiple infections of his hand. He says that he's more than upset about how the tour has turned out.

Full info HERE

He plans to reschedule the missed dates, along with slowing things down a little. Even "The Prince Of Darkness" needs his rest.