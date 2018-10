3 Staph infections on his right hand caused no more "No More Tours". Ozzy Osbourne opened up about the reason he had to end his recent tour. 3 Staph infections caused him excruciating pain and swelling.

Full info HERE

Here's wishing a speedy and full recovery for Ozzy. In the meantime, isn't there a better way to describe the swelling than "my hand was the size of a light bulb"?