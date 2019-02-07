Ozzy In Hospital Again

Is it time to worry? Ozzy Osbourne has been battling a variety of health issues recently ranging from a bad infection in his hand to repirtory inflamation. Now a severe case of the flu has landed him back in the hospital. His family rushed to his side, with Sharon even missing her talk show job to be there. His various illnesses have caused cancellations of some American tour dates and his entire European tour. Not to mention causing an abundance of concern from his long time loyal fans.

It's still too early to start quoting lines from "See You On The Other Side", but you have to be concerned, because he was never the poster boy for clean living.