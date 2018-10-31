Ozzy: Sabbath Too Serious

Ozzy says a lot of things, then he clarifies them. So, when he said that he didn't enjoy the Sabbath reunion, and Tony Iommi shot back that he seemed to have a good time, what he meant to say is he'd rather be a solo act. That way he could control the overall project, recording to performing, and have fun doing it. With Sabbath it's too serious, almost like work.

You can't argue with him when he says "You couldn't write my story, you couldn't invent me".