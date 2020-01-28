Ozzy Still Wants To Tour

If you've got your health you got everything you need. That's what Ozzy Osbourne is finding out as he mulls his future plans. He's had health issues before but the last year has been brutal. Still, he wants to continue his farewell tour, but he knows the rigors of the road and how healthy he needs to be to try to pull it off.

Full story HERE

Coming to grips with ones' own mortality is seldom pleasant, but if he has to choose between doing what's right for his family vs. his career that should be an easy choice