Ozzy: Thanks For Well Wishes

When an icon like Ozzy is hurting his fans send love...lots of it. Since his announcement that he is battling Parkinson's Disease he has been overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans and peers. Sharon is feeling the same love on the set of her show.

Fans have lost many rockers recently without the ability to say how much they're missed. It makes total sense that a guy that is on the Metal Mount Rushmore would get a tidal wave of support from the people that are so moved by his music. Especially since he still is in good eough shape to be able to