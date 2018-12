When friends get together for the holidays good things can happen. The crowd at Paul McCartney's show at the O2 arena in London thought Christmas cane 9 days early as Paul introduced some special guests, his ex-band mate Ringo Starr And Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones. They launched into "Get Back", and proved they still belong.

Video of Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr & Ronnie Wood - Get Back [Live at O2 Arena, London - 16-12-2018]