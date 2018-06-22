Paul Rodgers: Free At Last

Free was a great band, but as they morphed into Bad Company they became underappreciated. Paul Rodgers, the singer for both bands, is paying tribute to his early band by releasing "Free Spirit-Celebrating The Music Of Free". This solo disc was recorded May 28th 2017 at London's Royal Albert Hall, and it is available starting today.

Somewhere the late Paul Kossoff must be smiling. The late guitarist of Free was as talented as he was troubled, but he helped bring these songs to life.

Here is a peek at the DVD, you can also get it on CD, Blu-ray, & vinyl.