Townshend: No Album No Tour

Pete said "no tour without a new album, so they did one". Quickly, very quickly. He also said the new album feels "dangerous", so Baker Mayfield might like it. Pete often has lots to say about a variety of topics, and it doesn't always turn out the way he intends. But he keeps right on talking, this time to Billboard.

Full interview HERE

The music of the Who backed by an orchestra, that kind of sounds like what Roger Daltrey does whenever the Who is on hiatus. Like last year at the same venue for example.