Frampton Feels Like An Author

Peter "the rock star" is on the cover, the real Frampton is inside, as his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?" hits the stores on October 20th. From playing guitars with David Bowie during recess at school, through Humble Pie, "Comes Alive", and beyond, this promises to be an enjoyable read.

When he said "you never stop paying your dues", I thought that line should've been in a hit song, not a book.