Frampton Feels Like An Author

Autobiography hits stores on October 20th

February 20, 2020
Bill Louis
humble pie

Evening Standard / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Peter "the rock star" is on the cover, the real Frampton is inside, as his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?" hits the stores on October 20th. From playing guitars with David Bowie during recess at school, through Humble Pie, "Comes Alive", and beyond, this promises to be an enjoyable read. 

Full story HERE

When he said "you never stop paying your dues", I thought that line should've been in a hit song, not a book.

Tags: 
Peter Frampton
humble pie
do you feel like i do?

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes