Frampton's Final Setlist

Beatles song is a sad farewell

October 15, 2019
Bill Louis
Peter Frampton

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)

Categories: 
Music

Was it his guitar weeping or all those fans who'll miss seeing Peter Frampton?  Either way, Frampton did his farewell show in Concord California on Saturday and he opted for his cover of the Beatles classic to close the set on the last show of his farewell tour after a couple of Humble Pie favorites..

Baby (Somethin's Happening)"
"Lying"
"Lines on My Face"
"Show Me the Way"
"The Lodger"
"Georgia (On My Mind)" (Hoagy Carmichael cover)
"Me and My Guitar" (Freddie King)
"Same Old Blues" (Freddie King)
"Breaking All the Rules"
"Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)
"(I'll Give You) Money"
"Baby, I Love Your Way"
"Do You Feel Like We Do"

Encore:
"Four Day Creep" (Ida Cox)
"I Don't Need No Doctor" (Ray Charles)
"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (The Beatles)

Read more HERE

Here's hoping that Peter can fight off the disease long enough to say a proper farewell to his European fans. He always has been one of the good guys in rock and we wish him the very best. I can still see him jamming with Jerry Shirley and the Armstrong Bearcat Band ot the Sahara Club some 30 years ago.

Tags: 
Peter Frampton
humble pie
jerry shirley
setlist

Upcoming Events

16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John MGM Northfield Park – Neon Room
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes