Frampton's Final Setlist

Was it his guitar weeping or all those fans who'll miss seeing Peter Frampton? Either way, Frampton did his farewell show in Concord California on Saturday and he opted for his cover of the Beatles classic to close the set on the last show of his farewell tour after a couple of Humble Pie favorites..

Baby (Somethin's Happening)"

"Lying"

"Lines on My Face"

"Show Me the Way"

"The Lodger"

"Georgia (On My Mind)" (Hoagy Carmichael cover)

"Me and My Guitar" (Freddie King)

"Same Old Blues" (Freddie King)

"Breaking All the Rules"

"Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)

"(I'll Give You) Money"

"Baby, I Love Your Way"

"Do You Feel Like We Do"

Encore:

"Four Day Creep" (Ida Cox)

"I Don't Need No Doctor" (Ray Charles)

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (The Beatles)

Video of Peter Frampton - While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Beatles Cover) - Concord Pavilion 10-12-19

Here's hoping that Peter can fight off the disease long enough to say a proper farewell to his European fans. He always has been one of the good guys in rock and we wish him the very best. I can still see him jamming with Jerry Shirley and the Armstrong Bearcat Band ot the Sahara Club some 30 years ago.