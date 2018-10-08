Phil Collins Set List
"Not Dead Yet" tour is underway
October 8, 2018
Friday night in Sunrise, Florida Phil Collins proved that he's not dead yet. That's what he's calling this tour. He can't drum or even walk around much, but he still has that voice. After 19 songs, three of them from his Genesis days, he was sounding strong.
Phil Collins makes his way to Quicken Loans Arena October 18th. Get more info here.
- Pre-show P.C. photos slideshow
- Souareba
- (Salif Keita song)
- Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
- Another Day in Paradise
- One More Night
- Wake Up Call
- I Missed Again
- Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song)
- Hang in Long Enough
- Can't Turn Back the Years
- Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover)
- Something Happened on the Way to Heaven
- Intermission
- Drum Duet
- I Don't Care Anymore
- You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)
- You Know What I Mean
- Dance Into the Light
- Invisible Touch (Genesis song)
- Play Video
- Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)
- Sussudio
Encore:
- Take Me Home
This is how he got things started.