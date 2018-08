Phil Collins is not dead yet, and apparently neither is Genesis. Phil Collins spoke about how if his son, Nic, could do the drumming, he could sing, and Genesis could tour for the first time in 11 years.

The rest of the band hasn't discussed this yet, but they have been complimentary regarding Nic's drumming. Besides, this may be their last chance to get a Genesis sized payday. Stay tuned.