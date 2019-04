Wish You Were in Akron, that's what local Floyd fans are saying as Roger Waters made a special guest appearance at the New York City performance of Nick Masons' Saucerful Of Secrets. He even joined the band for "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" which can be seen below.

Video of Legendary! Roger Waters join Nick Mason and Saucerful Of Secrets in New York

I wonder if this gets David Gilmour motivated to do a guest appearance of his own.