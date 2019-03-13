David Gilmour Mixed Sound For Jimi Hendrix

David Gilmour came to watch, he ended up working. The Pink Floyd guitarist was at the 1970 Isle Of Wight concert on August 31st to see Jimi Hendrix, but he ended up mixing the sound for the show that would be Jimi's final UK appearance before his death on September 18th. The set had technical issues, but most concerts held before 600,000 people did.

It wasn't the "passing of the torch" in the classic sense, but as one classic flame was slowly being extinguished another was gaining candlepower. Sort of a musical circle of life.