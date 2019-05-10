Amazing Gilmour Guitars For Sale

You won't find guitars like these at your local music store, or anywhere else in the world for the most part. David Gilmour is auctioning some incredible guitars for charity, some one of a kind, and others that were big parts of his Pink Floyd sound. 120 guitars, many of which will be displayed in London, Los Angeles, and New York City, will have collectors drooling.

The Strat with the seial number of 0001, which was given to Gilmour by Leo Fender, is expected to fetch $100,000 - $150,000 which I think is a way low estimate.