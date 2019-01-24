Waters: Helped Reunite Stolen Kids With Mom

He got involved, now 2 kids are home. Roger Waters performed something more important than music recently. He, along with the activist charity Reprieve, did what had to be done to reunite two children with their mother. She hadn't seen them for 4 years after they were abducted by their father (her ex-husband) and taken to Syria.

Full story HERE

Roger is often at the center of controversy, but this time there's no debate. This was Waters at his best.