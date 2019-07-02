Queen Rules The Charts
"Bohemian Rhapsody" tops the charts by wide margin
July 2, 2019
Freddie's gone but his music is still selling stone cold crazy. Based on the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" sales of Queen music in 2019 is enjoying a resurgence of epic proportions. The movie soundtrack (basically a Greatest Hits album), is outselling the number two rock album by more than a 2 to 1 ratio. Oh, and the number two album happens to be "Queen's Greatest Hits". Now that's dominating the charts!
With 5 of the top ten rock albums featuring classic rockers the charts look more like 1979 than 2019.