Queen Rules The Charts

Freddie's gone but his music is still selling stone cold crazy. Based on the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" sales of Queen music in 2019 is enjoying a resurgence of epic proportions. The movie soundtrack (basically a Greatest Hits album), is outselling the number two rock album by more than a 2 to 1 ratio. Oh, and the number two album happens to be "Queen's Greatest Hits". Now that's dominating the charts!

With 5 of the top ten rock albums featuring classic rockers the charts look more like 1979 than 2019.