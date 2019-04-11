$90 Mil Payday For Queen Members
Mary Austin and Freddie's sister also get well paid
April 11, 2019
Freddie took care of his friends, he still does. The movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" was so successful at the box office that it has created a windfall of cash for his band mates, family, and his true love Mary Austin. Each Queen member gets about $90 million dollars from the profits, Mary Austin is in line for $60 million, and the his sister takes in $25 million.
The band was relentless in their efforts to get the movie made. They had to put up with a lot of twists and turns in getting the right script and actors. Luckily they bailed on Sacha Baron Cohen playing Freddie.