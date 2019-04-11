$90 Mil Payday For Queen Members

Freddie took care of his friends, he still does. The movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" was so successful at the box office that it has created a windfall of cash for his band mates, family, and his true love Mary Austin. Each Queen member gets about $90 million dollars from the profits, Mary Austin is in line for $60 million, and the his sister takes in $25 million.

The band was relentless in their efforts to get the movie made. They had to put up with a lot of twists and turns in getting the right script and actors. Luckily they bailed on Sacha Baron Cohen playing Freddie.