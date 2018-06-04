Queen Rules The Charts Again

It's amazing what the release of a movie trailer can do for a bunch of 40 year old songs. The movie trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody" might be expected to return that song to the charts, which it did at #8, but it also propelled We Will Rock You To # 9, We Are The Champions to #15, and Under Pressure to #16!

Full Billbord chart info HERE

So, there are many people that own We Will Rock You but not We Are The Champions. Another example of how different generations listen to music diferently. Check out the trailer below: