First a huge hit movie, and now the tour. Queen announced a 23 date "Rhapsody" tour, immdeiately playing off the success of the hit movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".If Freddie were still alive they'd be playing stadiums. With new singer Adam Lambert they still have the core Queen fans in addition to those they may have picked up through the movie.

Somewhere Freddie must be smiling.