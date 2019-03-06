Randy Bachman Movie Near

It's not a biopic, it's a tribute film to Randy Bachman, and it hits stores on March 26th. "Bachman" let's those that were inspired by Randy sing his praises. Canadians Neil Young, Alex Lifeson, and BTO band mate Fred Turner are joined by Peter Frampton in this guitar driven tribute. Both the Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive eras will be covered.

Video of BACHMAN - Official Trailer

He always looked like a middle linebacker with a guitar strapped to him as opposed to the glamorous pretty boy guitar players. That makes his success even more special as both the Guess Who and BTO topped the charts.