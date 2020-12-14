Report: Indians To Change Name

According to the New York Times the Cleveland Indians will change their nickname as soon as this week. It's the result of decades of protests from Native Americans who find the name's use offensive. This may not be the final name, but expect the Tribe to be named something like The Cleveland Baseball Team by 2022 at the latest.

Full story HERE

You can expect the teams' fans to be less than enthusiastic about the change. This a team that constantly struggles at the box office, and is currently losing the off season by ignoring their own free agents and they're also looking to trade the best players on the team. That does not add up to a promising future, no matter what the name is.