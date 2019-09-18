Ric Ocasek's Final Doodle

A final heartfelt message to all

September 18, 2019
Bill Louis
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars attends the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

He was a prolific doodler according to his son, but the last doodle that Ric Ocasek ever did before his untimely death seemed to be a farewell message.

The phrases that Ocasek used, "keep on laughing" and "it is what it is," feels like he had some idea what was about to happen. 

The creature in the drawing has people speculating about what it is. To me it reminds me of the fly in the famous "You Might Think" video.

The final line in the song is "all I want is you" which would be a fitting final sentiment.

