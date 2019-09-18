Ric Ocasek's Final Doodle

He was a prolific doodler according to his son, but the last doodle that Ric Ocasek ever did before his untimely death seemed to be a farewell message.

The phrases that Ocasek used, "keep on laughing" and "it is what it is," feels like he had some idea what was about to happen.

From Ric’s sons: Our dad was a prolific doodler. His passing was sudden, unexpected, and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much. pic.twitter.com/bJNpXSQgDO — The Cars (@thecarsband) September 16, 2019

The creature in the drawing has people speculating about what it is. To me it reminds me of the fly in the famous "You Might Think" video.

The final line in the song is "all I want is you" which would be a fitting final sentiment.