Ringo: All Stars Saved My Life

I always thought that Ringo Starr's All Star Band was an enjoyable concert, but the band means much more to Ringo. He says that without that structure in his life alcoholism would have ended his life by now. His wife feels the same way too, and his brother in law, Joe Walsh, a 25 year recovering alcoholic, adds some insight to a very interesting interview.

Full interview HERE

Alcoholism doesn't care if you're a Beatle or an Eagle, or a father or a husband. It will take your life, but these people wouldn't let that happen. Hopefuuly, their story can inspire others to fight back.