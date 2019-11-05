Ringo Hits The Road

It will be a starry starry spring as Ringo Starr has announced that the 2020 incarnation of his All-Starr band will perform a 20 date, 15 city tour which begins in late May.

May 29 -- Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

May 30 -- Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

June 2 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 3 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 5 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 9 -- Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME

June 10 -- Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 11 -- Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

June 13 -- Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI

June 14 -- Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ

June 16 -- Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 17 -- Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 19 -- Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

June 20 -- PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 21 -- Metropolitan Opera House, Philadelphia, PA

June 23 -- Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 24 -- Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 26 -- St Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL

June 27 -- Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

June 28 -- Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

This must be a fun experience for the All-Starr band as it hasn't changed members since 2017.