Ringo Hits The Road

All Starr Band Tour Begins In Spring

November 5, 2019
Bill Louis
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Music

It will be a starry starry spring as Ringo Starr has announced that the 2020 incarnation of his All-Starr band will perform a 20 date, 15 city tour which begins in late May.

May 29 -- Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario
May 30 -- Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario
June 2 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY
June 3 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY
June 5 -- Beacon Theater, New York, NY
June 9 -- Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME
June 10 -- Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA
June 11 -- Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
June 13 -- Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI
June 14 -- Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ
June 16 -- Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD
June 17 -- Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD
June 19 -- Tanglewood, Lenox, MA
June 20 -- PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
June 21 -- Metropolitan Opera House, Philadelphia, PA
June 23 -- Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA
June 24 -- Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA
June 26 -- St Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL
June 27 -- Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL
June 28 -- Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

Get more info on Ringo's website HERE

This must be a fun experience for the All-Starr band as it hasn't changed members since 2017.

Ringo Starr
all starr band

