Robert Plant: Reunion

When Robert Plant says "reunion" people listen, pulses quicken, and breath becomes short. When he talks Honeydrippers reunion people go about thier business. Well, he used the word and a picture of him and Nile Rogers in a recent post.

Another reunion…Honeydrippers Vol I 1984, Part 2... pic.twitter.com/ftUwJTOcak — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) January 8, 2019

The Honeydrippers were his first post Zeppelin project that he left behind to start his solo career. He did get back together with them to do an EP in 1984 which contained "Sea Of Love" which was his highest charting single (#3) of his entire career.