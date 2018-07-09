Robert Plant Ready For Reunion
Led Zeppelin To Reunite For Fish & Chips Only
July 9, 2018
People keep asking Robert Plant the same question, and he finds different ways to give the same answer. Plant, who was interviewed as he received the Silver Cleft award, was asked for the biliionth time about a Led Zeppelin reunion. This time he said yes!!! But only for fish & chips at a London area restaurant.
They could probably sell 20,000 tickets to fans that would be content just watching them eat fish & chips!