Rock Hall President Greg Harris: Why The Rock Hall Re-Opening Goes Above And Beyond

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president Greg Harris joins Bill on the Classic Cafe to talk about the new protocols and ticket reservation system in place when the Hall and Museum opens on Monday, June 15th.

Details: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Reopen on June 15th

Greg told us about how the Rock Hall is going above and beyond the CDC's recommendations, including all staff and visitors being required to wear facemasks, a touchless ticket system on your phone, and more.

Harris also told Bill about the special day on Sunday for health care workers to get into the musuem, and how our health care heroes can reserve free tickets right now at RockHall.com.