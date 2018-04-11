Rock Hall: Economic Engine

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum has had a significant economic impact on Cleveland in its' 22+ year history. Last year alone $199 million dollars was pumped into the economy, and with this years induction ceremonies added in, the number will go much higher. The cash primarily comes from visitors to town that have the Hall as their main destination.

Now that the inductions are here every other year look for the Rock Hall to have an even bigger impact on the economy