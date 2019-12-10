"Rocketman": 3 Golden Globe Nominations

"Bohemian Rhapsody" won 2 Globes last year

December 10, 2019
Bill Louis
elton

Gareth Cattermole / Staff

Categories: 
Music

Biopics continue their strong performance, first at the box office, and now on the awards circuit. Elton John's "Rocketman" has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards. This often bodes well come Oscar time. "Bohemian Rhapsody" won 2 Golden Globes last year before winning 4 Oscars.

Full story HERE

Even though they weren't direct competitors, the competition between the 2 major biopics is fun for the fans. Nobody is going to come out of this a loser. The difference will be one will walk away with a larger pile of money than the other., 

Tags: 
Rocketman
Elton John
Bohemian Rhapsody
golden globes

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes