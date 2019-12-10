"Rocketman": 3 Golden Globe Nominations

Biopics continue their strong performance, first at the box office, and now on the awards circuit. Elton John's "Rocketman" has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards. This often bodes well come Oscar time. "Bohemian Rhapsody" won 2 Golden Globes last year before winning 4 Oscars.

Full story HERE

Even though they weren't direct competitors, the competition between the 2 major biopics is fun for the fans. Nobody is going to come out of this a loser. The difference will be one will walk away with a larger pile of money than the other.,