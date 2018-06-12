Roger Daltrey's "Tommy" Set List

"Tommy" Plus 3 Song Encore

June 12, 2018
Bill Louis

Music

The set list for Roger Daltrey's performance of Tommy is no secret, just look at the album, but it's what he does after that's interesting.

He adds two Who songs and a brand new song from his new album.

Spoiler Alert! If you don't want to know don't scroll down.

  • Overture
  • It's a Boy
  • 1921
  • Amazing Journey
  • Sparks
  • Eyesight to the Blind
  • Christmas
  • Cousin Kevin
  • The Acid Queen
  • Do You Think It's Alright?
  • Fiddle About
  • Pinball Wizard
  • There's a Doctor
  • Go to the Mirror!
  • Tommy Can You Hear Me?
  • Smash the Mirror
  • Underture
  • I'm Free
  • Miracle Cure
  • Sensation
  • Sally Simpson
  • Welcome
  • Tommy's Holiday Camp
  • We're Not Gonna Take It
  • See Me, Feel Me
  • Who Are You
  • Baba O'Riley
  • Always Heading Home

Interesting to end up with a new song called "Always Heading Home," which people will probably be doing during the song.

And how is Daltrey's voice holding up? Check out this video from the first show.

Roger Daltrey
The Who
tommy