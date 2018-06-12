Roger Daltrey's "Tommy" Set List

The set list for Roger Daltrey's performance of Tommy is no secret, just look at the album, but it's what he does after that's interesting.

He adds two Who songs and a brand new song from his new album.

Spoiler Alert! If you don't want to know don't scroll down.

Overture

It's a Boy

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

Eyesight to the Blind

Christmas

Cousin Kevin

The Acid Queen

Do You Think It's Alright?

Fiddle About

Pinball Wizard

There's a Doctor

Go to the Mirror!

Tommy Can You Hear Me?

Smash the Mirror

Underture

I'm Free

Miracle Cure

Sensation

Sally Simpson

Welcome

Tommy's Holiday Camp

We're Not Gonna Take It

See Me, Feel Me

Who Are You

Baba O'Riley

Always Heading Home

Interesting to end up with a new song called "Always Heading Home," which people will probably be doing during the song.

And how is Daltrey's voice holding up? Check out this video from the first show.