Roger Waters Concert Movie

Roger Waters "Us + Them" concert is coming to theaters. The show was filmed, and will hit the big screens on October 2nd and 6th only. Pink Floyd classics plus some songs from his latest solo album made up this acclaimed live show.

It will be interesting to see how tightly the show will be edited. Waters can be a bit preachy to some concertgoers that don't share his political views, but everyone can agree on the great music.