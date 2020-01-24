Waters Touring In The Round

"This Is Not A Drill" tour starts in July

January 24, 2020
Bill Louis
waters

Ethan Miller / Staff

Pink Floyd music presented in the round is Roger Waters plan as he readies himself for yet another ambitious road trip he calls the "This Is Not A Drill" tour. He's looking to play places that he didn't get to in his "Us + Them" tour, so as of yet no Cleveland date is scheduled. 

Full story HERE

This is going to be an incredible concert summer here, and if we can land a date on this tour it would even be sweeter. If not this year then maybe 2021.

