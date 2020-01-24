Waters Touring In The Round
"This Is Not A Drill" tour starts in July
January 24, 2020
Pink Floyd music presented in the round is Roger Waters plan as he readies himself for yet another ambitious road trip he calls the "This Is Not A Drill" tour. He's looking to play places that he didn't get to in his "Us + Them" tour, so as of yet no Cleveland date is scheduled.
This is going to be an incredible concert summer here, and if we can land a date on this tour it would even be sweeter. If not this year then maybe 2021.