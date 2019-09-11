"Let It Bleed" 50th Edition

50th Anniversary commands new boxed set

September 11, 2019
Bill Louis
You can get what you want this November

(Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

The Stones were on a roll in '69, and continued a series of career defining albums they released "Let It Bleed". They still had their bluesy side with songs like "Love In Vain" and "You Got The Silver", but adding "You Can't Always Get What You Want" expanded their sound and fan base.

Full track list HERE

Sadly, this was the finale for Brian Jones who did so much to shape the early sound of the band. He was reduced to an unreliable bit player that was on the threshold of losing the ultimate battle with his demons.

Tags: 
Rolling Stones
let it bleed

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Chris Hubbard and Joe Schobert Barking in Berea WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes