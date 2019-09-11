"Let It Bleed" 50th Edition

The Stones were on a roll in '69, and continued a series of career defining albums they released "Let It Bleed". They still had their bluesy side with songs like "Love In Vain" and "You Got The Silver", but adding "You Can't Always Get What You Want" expanded their sound and fan base.

Sadly, this was the finale for Brian Jones who did so much to shape the early sound of the band. He was reduced to an unreliable bit player that was on the threshold of losing the ultimate battle with his demons.