Rush Concert In Theaters

Want to see Rush in concert? Go to a theater on August 21st to see "Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019" .Not only does the film give your performances from their R40 40th anniversary tour, but there's behind the scenes footage and new interviews with Geddy and the boys. Plus it's a great chance for Geddy to plug his new book.

Wow, this summer marks the fourth anniversary of the final Rush show on August 1st. Time really does rush by.

